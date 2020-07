Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

4bed/1bath Single Family Home for rent $1030/month - 4bed/1bath Single Family Home for rent $1030/month Ready in May!! House will be freshly painted interior and exterior!! Tile floor through out the house for easy maintenance, inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up. House is located near 40th St and E. Hana Ave. Conveniently located to shops, restaurants, Hillsborough Ave., 56th St., I-275, I-4 and I-75



(RLNE4289943)