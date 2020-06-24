Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3908 W Mckay Ave Available 07/01/20 South Tampa Bungalow - Do you desire to live in a home that has that outward "bungalow" charm, but want the space and open concept of a new build? Then look no further!



This home has new plantation shutters, updated counter tops, painted white cabinets, wood look tile flooring and a working fire place! The lot is nearly a quarter of an acre, with an ample backyard, shed, and large deck, perfect for those summer porch parties. Located right in the Plant school district, this home is within walking distance to parks, local schools, restaurants and several other South Tampa favorites! Lawn and pest services are included in the rental. Apply today!



(RLNE3322466)