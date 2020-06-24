All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

3908 W Mckay Ave

3908 West Mckay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3908 West Mckay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3908 W Mckay Ave Available 07/01/20 South Tampa Bungalow - Do you desire to live in a home that has that outward "bungalow" charm, but want the space and open concept of a new build? Then look no further!

This home has new plantation shutters, updated counter tops, painted white cabinets, wood look tile flooring and a working fire place! The lot is nearly a quarter of an acre, with an ample backyard, shed, and large deck, perfect for those summer porch parties. Located right in the Plant school district, this home is within walking distance to parks, local schools, restaurants and several other South Tampa favorites! Lawn and pest services are included in the rental. Apply today!

(RLNE3322466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 W Mckay Ave have any available units?
3908 W Mckay Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 W Mckay Ave have?
Some of 3908 W Mckay Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 W Mckay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3908 W Mckay Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 W Mckay Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 W Mckay Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3908 W Mckay Ave offer parking?
No, 3908 W Mckay Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3908 W Mckay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 W Mckay Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 W Mckay Ave have a pool?
No, 3908 W Mckay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3908 W Mckay Ave have accessible units?
No, 3908 W Mckay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 W Mckay Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3908 W Mckay Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
