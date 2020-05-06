3903 W Wyoming Ave

Amenities

Available 06/30/20 3903 Wyoming



Beautiful South Tampa block home, 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered carport on a 1/4 acre lot. The home has been completely renovated: new AC, appliances, storm windows and energy efficient insulation in the roof. There is new tile flooring throughout the house with new granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This house is located in a desirable area of South Tampa with easy access to everything; including Mac Dill AFB, shopping, dining, beaches, SOHO, nightlife, etc.

No Pets Allowed



