Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

3903 W Wyoming Ave

3903 Wyoming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Wyoming Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 06/30/20 3903 Wyoming - Property Id: 288615

Beautiful South Tampa block home, 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered carport on a 1/4 acre lot. The home has been completely renovated: new AC, appliances, storm windows and energy efficient insulation in the roof. There is new tile flooring throughout the house with new granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This house is located in a desirable area of South Tampa with easy access to everything; including Mac Dill AFB, shopping, dining, beaches, SOHO, nightlife, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288615
Property Id 288615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have any available units?
3903 W Wyoming Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have?
Some of 3903 W Wyoming Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 W Wyoming Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3903 W Wyoming Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 W Wyoming Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3903 W Wyoming Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3903 W Wyoming Ave offers parking.
Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 W Wyoming Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have a pool?
No, 3903 W Wyoming Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have accessible units?
No, 3903 W Wyoming Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 W Wyoming Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 W Wyoming Ave has units with dishwashers.

