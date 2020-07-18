All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3615 S Hesperides St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3615 S Hesperides St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3615 S Hesperides St

3615 South Hesperides Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3615 South Hesperides Street, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3BR/2BA home located in beautiful Bel Mar Gardens neighborhood in South Tampa. This home has wonderful curb appeal and located on a quiet street. This home features a split bedroom plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Tons of natural light and beautiful walnut hardwood floors add warmth to every room. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of storage, and a breakfast bar. The bright and airy master suite offers separate access to the pool and features an updated master bath large walk in shower featuring with double shower heads and granite counters. Located off the living room are two bedrooms and full bathroom. Large screened in lanai leads to a personal paradise! The sparkling pool is perfect for entertaining and enjoyment!Great attention to detail on the landscaping created a lush landscape for your enjoyment. The fully fenced backyard also features a storage shed. Location is ideal, TOP School District, close to Hyde Park, International Mall, Airport, Downtown, MacDill AFB, and easy access to Selmon Express Way. There is access to the bridges leading you to the beach or to St Pete! This one will Not last long. Schedule your showing today before it's gone!$75 Application Fee per person over 18+. $200 Administrative Fee.$500 Non Refundable pet fee. Pets accepted at owner's discretion on a case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Available 12/01/2018!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 S Hesperides St have any available units?
3615 S Hesperides St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 S Hesperides St have?
Some of 3615 S Hesperides St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 S Hesperides St currently offering any rent specials?
3615 S Hesperides St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 S Hesperides St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 S Hesperides St is pet friendly.
Does 3615 S Hesperides St offer parking?
No, 3615 S Hesperides St does not offer parking.
Does 3615 S Hesperides St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 S Hesperides St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 S Hesperides St have a pool?
Yes, 3615 S Hesperides St has a pool.
Does 3615 S Hesperides St have accessible units?
No, 3615 S Hesperides St does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 S Hesperides St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3615 S Hesperides St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College