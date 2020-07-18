3615 S Hesperides St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3BR/2BA home located in beautiful Bel Mar Gardens neighborhood in South Tampa. This home has wonderful curb appeal and located on a quiet street. This home features a split bedroom plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Tons of natural light and beautiful walnut hardwood floors add warmth to every room. Beautifully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of storage, and a breakfast bar. The bright and airy master suite offers separate access to the pool and features an updated master bath large walk in shower featuring with double shower heads and granite counters. Located off the living room are two bedrooms and full bathroom. Large screened in lanai leads to a personal paradise! The sparkling pool is perfect for entertaining and enjoyment!Great attention to detail on the landscaping created a lush landscape for your enjoyment. The fully fenced backyard also features a storage shed. Location is ideal, TOP School District, close to Hyde Park, International Mall, Airport, Downtown, MacDill AFB, and easy access to Selmon Express Way. There is access to the bridges leading you to the beach or to St Pete! This one will Not last long. Schedule your showing today before it's gone!$75 Application Fee per person over 18+. $200 Administrative Fee.$500 Non Refundable pet fee. Pets accepted at owner's discretion on a case by case basis. No Aggressive Breeds. Available 12/01/2018!