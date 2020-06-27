All apartments in Tampa
3609 E 38TH AVENUE
3609 E 38TH AVENUE

3609 East 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3609 East 38th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
alarm system
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
This New Millenial built home features 1233 heated square feet, single story and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Neutral colors, slider off kitchen to side. Alarm system. Kitchen, bath and hall are tiled. Closet laundry. Kitchen has breakfast bar, cabinets, mica tops, appliances, double stainless steel sink. All raised panel doors, plant shelves, textured ceilings. Hall bath has cabinets, mica top, tub/shower combination. Master bath has cabinets, mica top and walk-in shower.

All new paint interior, all new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have any available units?
3609 E 38TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have?
Some of 3609 E 38TH AVENUE's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 E 38TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3609 E 38TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 E 38TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 E 38TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 E 38TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
