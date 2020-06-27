3609 E 38TH AVENUE

Amenities

parking stainless steel alarm system range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking

This New Millenial built home features 1233 heated square feet, single story and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Neutral colors, slider off kitchen to side. Alarm system. Kitchen, bath and hall are tiled. Closet laundry. Kitchen has breakfast bar, cabinets, mica tops, appliances, double stainless steel sink. All raised panel doors, plant shelves, textured ceilings. Hall bath has cabinets, mica top, tub/shower combination. Master bath has cabinets, mica top and walk-in shower.



All new paint interior, all new flooring.