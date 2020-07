Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

South Tampa Home - This is a gorgeous (3) bedroom, (1) bathroom block home located in South Tampa close to MacDill AFB. Freshly painted interior and exterior, hard wood floors and one bedroom with new vinyl planking. Includes washer and dryer and central heat and air. Home has a new fenced back yard with shed. This is a great location with easy access to the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expressway. Make your appointment to see this home today before is gone!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5500734)