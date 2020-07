Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58f4ded063 ---- Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Central Tampa. Master bathroom has walk-in closet and own bathroom. Main bathroom is between three more rooms with tons of closet space! Large backyard, plenty of room for your family. This one won\'t last! Minor repairs before move-in!