3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

*OUTSTANDING Location*NO HOA*Right Off of South Dale Mabry Hwy with Schools, Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Fishing, Medical Facilities, Public Transportation and the Interstate close by for an EASY Commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, Brandon, Riverview and St Pete. This LOVELY 3 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Bathrooms Home Features a CHARMING Front Porch, FRESH Paint, a SPLIT Floor Plan, NO CARPET, NICE Appliances and Fixtures, GOOD Size Bedrooms to ACCOMMODATE Everyone, a PRACTICAL Kitchen with PLENTY of Cabinets and Counter Space. The SPACIOUS Living and Dining Rooms makes it WONDERFUL To Spread Out. FABULOUS Master Suite offers PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom. The LARGE COZY Patio and ALL FENCED IN Backyard is IDEAL for RELAXING, Family Get-Togethers, YUMMY Cookouts and Little Ones to Play. You will BE HAPPY HERE. Hurry !!