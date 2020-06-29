All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE

3515 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Cherokee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
*OUTSTANDING Location*NO HOA*Right Off of South Dale Mabry Hwy with Schools, Shops, Restaurants, Parks, Fishing, Medical Facilities, Public Transportation and the Interstate close by for an EASY Commute to Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB, Brandon, Riverview and St Pete. This LOVELY 3 Bedrooms, 2 FULL Bathrooms Home Features a CHARMING Front Porch, FRESH Paint, a SPLIT Floor Plan, NO CARPET, NICE Appliances and Fixtures, GOOD Size Bedrooms to ACCOMMODATE Everyone, a PRACTICAL Kitchen with PLENTY of Cabinets and Counter Space. The SPACIOUS Living and Dining Rooms makes it WONDERFUL To Spread Out. FABULOUS Master Suite offers PRIVACY, an AMPLE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom. The LARGE COZY Patio and ALL FENCED IN Backyard is IDEAL for RELAXING, Family Get-Togethers, YUMMY Cookouts and Little Ones to Play. You will BE HAPPY HERE. Hurry !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have any available units?
3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have?
Some of 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 W CHEROKEE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

