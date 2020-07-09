All apartments in Tampa
3502 E 10th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3502 E 10th Ave

3502 East 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3502 East 10th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c8ab0e007 ----
Flooring just refinished and looks amazing. Final paint touches are happening now and it is ready to view now and move in on February 8th. You just have to see this beauty!! With it high 1st floor ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and beautiful bright windows, this vintage styled home has all of the charm of years gone by.This spacious Tampa home is close to everything. Centrally located you are minutes from I-275, Selmon Expressway, and downtown Tampa.Contact us RIGHT NOW...this one will NOT last.

Flooring: Hardwood
Last Sold Date: Mar 2015
Last Sold Price: $80,000
Rent Sqft: $0.58
Deposit: 1295
Floor Size: 2,216 sqft
Lot: 6,098 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 E 10th Ave have any available units?
3502 E 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3502 E 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3502 E 10th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 E 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 E 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 E 10th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

