3502 E 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c8ab0e007 ----

Flooring just refinished and looks amazing. Final paint touches are happening now and it is ready to view now and move in on February 8th. You just have to see this beauty!! With it high 1st floor ceilings, spacious bedrooms, and beautiful bright windows, this vintage styled home has all of the charm of years gone by.This spacious Tampa home is close to everything. Centrally located you are minutes from I-275, Selmon Expressway, and downtown Tampa.Contact us RIGHT NOW...this one will NOT last.



Flooring: Hardwood

Last Sold Date: Mar 2015

Last Sold Price: $80,000

Rent Sqft: $0.58

Deposit: 1295

Floor Size: 2,216 sqft

Lot: 6,098 sqft