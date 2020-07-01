3425 Skysail Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Available 07/26/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment in Tampa - Property Id: 183231



Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.



Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home located on the 2nd floor.



This property comes with:



- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills

- Large fitness center (including basketball court)

- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay

- Game room in the community

- Fenced in dog park

- Car wash facilities on-site

- Large floor plan

- Gated community parking

- Wifi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Roku with Netflix and Hulu Live TV included

- Pet friendly

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc.

- Full washer and dryer

- On-site maintenance



For more info, contact Tyler 818-404-6799 by phone or text.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183231

Property Id 183231



(RLNE5887105)