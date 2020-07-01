3425 Skysail Place

Amenities
Available 07/26/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment in Tampa - Property Id: 183231
Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home located on the 2nd floor.
This property comes with:
- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills
- Large fitness center (including basketball court)
- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay
- Game room in the community
- Fenced in dog park
- Car wash facilities on-site
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Roku with Netflix and Hulu Live TV included
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc.
- Full washer and dryer
- On-site maintenance
For more info, contact Tyler 818-404-6799 by phone or text.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183231
Property Id 183231
(RLNE5887105)