Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:37 AM

3425 Skysail Place

3425 Skysail Place · (818) 404-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3425 Skysail Place, Tampa, FL 33607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2850 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 07/26/20 2br/2ba Cozy & Fully Furnished Apartment in Tampa - Property Id: 183231

Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.

Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Int'l Airport & Int'l Plaza, and 20 min to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home located on the 2nd floor.

This property comes with:

- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills
- Large fitness center (including basketball court)
- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay
- Game room in the community
- Fenced in dog park
- Car wash facilities on-site
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Roku with Netflix and Hulu Live TV included
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc.
- Full washer and dryer
- On-site maintenance

For more info, contact Tyler 818-404-6799 by phone or text.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183231
Property Id 183231

(RLNE5887105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Skysail Place have any available units?
3425 Skysail Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Skysail Place have?
Some of 3425 Skysail Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Skysail Place currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Skysail Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Skysail Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Skysail Place is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Skysail Place offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Skysail Place offers parking.
Does 3425 Skysail Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Skysail Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Skysail Place have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Skysail Place has a pool.
Does 3425 Skysail Place have accessible units?
No, 3425 Skysail Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Skysail Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Skysail Place has units with dishwashers.
