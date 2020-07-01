3418 W. Union Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Perfect Location in Tampa! - Please call/text Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Very spacious, split bedroom plan! Updated items in this home are: brand new windows throughout, AC, plumbing, tile floors throughout the entire home, updated kitchen, neutral interior paint. Meticulously maintained home from the outside in! You will not be disappointed as this home is move in ready. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom at the front of the house, off the kitchen area. The kitchen is placed in the center of the house creating privacy for the master bedroom which is at the rear of the home. This split bedroom plan is a great opportunity for those who would are looking for privacy and would like to make a great use of their home space. Large indoor laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced and complete with a shed finished patio. Lawn service and inside/outside pest control is included.Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



