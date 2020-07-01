All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

3418 W. Union Street

3418 West Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 West Union Street, Tampa, FL 33607
MacFarlane Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Perfect Location in Tampa! - Please call/text Dena Green at 813-420-2627 for more information. Very spacious, split bedroom plan! Updated items in this home are: brand new windows throughout, AC, plumbing, tile floors throughout the entire home, updated kitchen, neutral interior paint. Meticulously maintained home from the outside in! You will not be disappointed as this home is move in ready. There are three bedrooms and a bathroom at the front of the house, off the kitchen area. The kitchen is placed in the center of the house creating privacy for the master bedroom which is at the rear of the home. This split bedroom plan is a great opportunity for those who would are looking for privacy and would like to make a great use of their home space. Large indoor laundry room. The backyard is fully fenced and complete with a shed finished patio. Lawn service and inside/outside pest control is included.Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE3345657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 W. Union Street have any available units?
3418 W. Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 W. Union Street have?
Some of 3418 W. Union Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 W. Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
3418 W. Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 W. Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 W. Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 3418 W. Union Street offer parking?
No, 3418 W. Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 3418 W. Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 W. Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 W. Union Street have a pool?
No, 3418 W. Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 3418 W. Union Street have accessible units?
No, 3418 W. Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 W. Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 W. Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.

