All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501

3301 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3301 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
tennis court
Call Rita Vasquez at (813) 786-2000. South Tampa Living at its finest! This three bedroom, three bath condo is located at the Monte Carlo Towers located on Historic Bayshore Blvd. Units are accessed by 5 elevators, each opening to a semi-private lobby with two units per floor. Large Living Room/ Dining Room combo offers floor to ceiling windows overlooking all corners of Tampa including partial view of Bayshore Blvd. Granite countertops throughout, with up to date stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including Island with wine storage. Master bathroom has His and Hers sinks, with large Garden Tub. Master bedroom has oversized Walk-In Cedar Closet. Each additional bedroom also has Cedar Closets. Monte Carlo Towers offers a myriad of amenities including guarded gate entry, covered assigned parking, tennis courts, fitness center, heated swimming pool, Concierge, recently updated Lobby with WiFi, outdoor grills, library/conference room and much more. Don?t miss the opportunity to live in one of the most sought after places in Tampa! Condo Association approval required, application for approval must be filed with the Association no later than 15 days before the lease term is to begin. Condo Association will not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have any available units?
3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have?
Some of 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 does offer parking.
Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 has a pool.
Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have accessible units?
No, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College