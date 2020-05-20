3301 Bayshore Blvd Unit 31501

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby tennis court

Call Rita Vasquez at (813) 786-2000. South Tampa Living at its finest! This three bedroom, three bath condo is located at the Monte Carlo Towers located on Historic Bayshore Blvd. Units are accessed by 5 elevators, each opening to a semi-private lobby with two units per floor. Large Living Room/ Dining Room combo offers floor to ceiling windows overlooking all corners of Tampa including partial view of Bayshore Blvd. Granite countertops throughout, with up to date stainless steel appliances in kitchen, including Island with wine storage. Master bathroom has His and Hers sinks, with large Garden Tub. Master bedroom has oversized Walk-In Cedar Closet. Each additional bedroom also has Cedar Closets. Monte Carlo Towers offers a myriad of amenities including guarded gate entry, covered assigned parking, tennis courts, fitness center, heated swimming pool, Concierge, recently updated Lobby with WiFi, outdoor grills, library/conference room and much more. Don?t miss the opportunity to live in one of the most sought after places in Tampa! Condo Association approval required, application for approval must be filed with the Association no later than 15 days before the lease term is to begin. Condo Association will not allow pets.