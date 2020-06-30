All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3115 W CYPRESS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3115 W CYPRESS STREET
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

3115 W CYPRESS STREET

3115 West Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3115 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic opportunity to rent a dwelling in booming West Tampa with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! You will appreciate the fresh paint throughout and easy to care for ceramic tile floors. CROWN MOLDING adds charm and the kitchen boasts desirable cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The interior laundry room features upper cabinetry and a sink for your convenience. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Located a few blocks from the highly anticipated Midtown development, and only minutes from downtown and everything the WEST TAMPA area has to offer! Don’t miss this unique opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have any available units?
3115 W CYPRESS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have?
Some of 3115 W CYPRESS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 W CYPRESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3115 W CYPRESS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 W CYPRESS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET offer parking?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have a pool?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 W CYPRESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 W CYPRESS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College