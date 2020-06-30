3115 W CYPRESS STREET

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to rent a dwelling in booming West Tampa with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! You will appreciate the fresh paint throughout and easy to care for ceramic tile floors. CROWN MOLDING adds charm and the kitchen boasts desirable cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The interior laundry room features upper cabinetry and a sink for your convenience. Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Located a few blocks from the highly anticipated Midtown development, and only minutes from downtown and everything the WEST TAMPA area has to offer! Don’t miss this unique opportunity!