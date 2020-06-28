311 Inner Harbour Cir.

Amenities

- Beautiful corner townhome on prestigious Harbour Island offers unique floor plan with soaring 2-story ceilings in great room and a downstairs master suite. In addition, this lovely home offers 2 over sized bedrooms with a expanded loft area on the 2nd floor that can easily be converted to an additional bedroom and bathroom. Quality finishes include solid wood flooring, cherry cabinetry in the kitchen, plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy a fantastic lifestyle in South Tampa's top guarded and gated community. Convenient access to downtown, Bayshore Blvd., Crosstown Expwy, I-275; a variety of restaurants, private health club, enjoy a walk or jog through the Islands centrals park and more. An unbeatable lifestyle you won't want to miss.



