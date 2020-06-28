All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 7 2019

311 Inner Harbour Cir.

311 Inner Harbour Circle · No Longer Available
Location

311 Inner Harbour Circle, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
- Beautiful corner townhome on prestigious Harbour Island offers unique floor plan with soaring 2-story ceilings in great room and a downstairs master suite. In addition, this lovely home offers 2 over sized bedrooms with a expanded loft area on the 2nd floor that can easily be converted to an additional bedroom and bathroom. Quality finishes include solid wood flooring, cherry cabinetry in the kitchen, plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy a fantastic lifestyle in South Tampa's top guarded and gated community. Convenient access to downtown, Bayshore Blvd., Crosstown Expwy, I-275; a variety of restaurants, private health club, enjoy a walk or jog through the Islands centrals park and more. An unbeatable lifestyle you won't want to miss.

(RLNE3056145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have any available units?
311 Inner Harbour Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 311 Inner Harbour Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Inner Harbour Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Inner Harbour Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. offer parking?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have a pool?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have accessible units?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Inner Harbour Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Inner Harbour Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
