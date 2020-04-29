All apartments in Tampa
3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

3102 West El Prado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3102 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Beautiful

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
BAYSHORE BEAUTIFUL 2,358 square foot 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage just 1 block off BAYSHORE BLVD! This stunning townhome is just 1 block from the famous Bayshore Blvd where local residents get to enjoy the exercise walk paths that overlook the bay and the Tampa skyline. Some of the best views in all of Tampa! With volume ceilings and 2,358 square feet of living space, you'll have plenty of room to enjoy this spacious and open floor plan townhome. The kitchen, living room, and half bath are all conveniently located on the first floor, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. There's also a built-in projection TV screen with a projector and surround sound speakers! Built with high efficiency sound protection between each unit, for an increased sound barrier. The enclosed courtyard is located off the living room, making it perfect for outdoor meals. Once upstairs, you'll notice the wide open loft area with a centrally located laundry closet. Both bedrooms are set up like master suites! They're spacious with lots of closet space and include gorgeous ensuite bathrooms that include granite and tile floors. The first bathroom includes a garden tub, double vanity, and separate stand up shower! The home even includes a garage and an extra long driveway for additional parking. It's located near Downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Westshore, MacDill, the Crosstown Expressway, and much more. Check out the 3D virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have any available units?
3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
