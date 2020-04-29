3102 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel gym courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

BAYSHORE BEAUTIFUL 2,358 square foot 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage just 1 block off BAYSHORE BLVD! This stunning townhome is just 1 block from the famous Bayshore Blvd where local residents get to enjoy the exercise walk paths that overlook the bay and the Tampa skyline. Some of the best views in all of Tampa! With volume ceilings and 2,358 square feet of living space, you'll have plenty of room to enjoy this spacious and open floor plan townhome. The kitchen, living room, and half bath are all conveniently located on the first floor, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. There's also a built-in projection TV screen with a projector and surround sound speakers! Built with high efficiency sound protection between each unit, for an increased sound barrier. The enclosed courtyard is located off the living room, making it perfect for outdoor meals. Once upstairs, you'll notice the wide open loft area with a centrally located laundry closet. Both bedrooms are set up like master suites! They're spacious with lots of closet space and include gorgeous ensuite bathrooms that include granite and tile floors. The first bathroom includes a garden tub, double vanity, and separate stand up shower! The home even includes a garage and an extra long driveway for additional parking. It's located near Downtown Tampa, Amalie Arena, Westshore, MacDill, the Crosstown Expressway, and much more. Check out the 3D virtual tour!