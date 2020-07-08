303 E Selma Ave

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a HUGE backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with a huge back Yard Centrally Located in Tampa Heights off Florida Ave! Excellent location near Seminole Heights with easy Access to I275 and Minutes from Downtown Tampa. Ceramic Tile in all the Living and Wet Areas and new laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Home was recently upgraded with new floors, paint and fans. Home is move in ready.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT ROBERTO AT 813-857-0303.



