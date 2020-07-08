All apartments in Tampa
303 E Selma Ave

303 Selma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Selma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a HUGE backyard! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with a huge back Yard Centrally Located in Tampa Heights off Florida Ave! Excellent location near Seminole Heights with easy Access to I275 and Minutes from Downtown Tampa. Ceramic Tile in all the Living and Wet Areas and new laminate flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Home was recently upgraded with new floors, paint and fans. Home is move in ready.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

FOR QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT ROBERTO AT 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4248175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E Selma Ave have any available units?
303 E Selma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 E Selma Ave have?
Some of 303 E Selma Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E Selma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Selma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Selma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 E Selma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 303 E Selma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 303 E Selma Ave offers parking.
Does 303 E Selma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E Selma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Selma Ave have a pool?
No, 303 E Selma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 303 E Selma Ave have accessible units?
No, 303 E Selma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Selma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 E Selma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

