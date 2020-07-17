All apartments in Tampa
301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE

301 South Bungalow Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Bungalow Park Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Available in August 2020 for annual lease* Updated 2/2.5 townhouse with private deck located within half-mile to Hyde Park shops and restaurants. Paint/deck/window treatments and other items have been updated after pictures were taken. Split bedrooms each with private bathroom on second floor. Half-bath located on 1st floor. Washer/dryer included in unit. Covered parking spot comes with the unit along with plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have any available units?
301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
