301 S BUNGALOW PARK AVENUE

*Available in August 2020 for annual lease* Updated 2/2.5 townhouse with private deck located within half-mile to Hyde Park shops and restaurants. Paint/deck/window treatments and other items have been updated after pictures were taken. Split bedrooms each with private bathroom on second floor. Half-bath located on 1st floor. Washer/dryer included in unit. Covered parking spot comes with the unit along with plenty of street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
