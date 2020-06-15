All apartments in Tampa
2915 W SAN JOSE STREET

2915 West San Jose Street · No Longer Available
Location

2915 West San Jose Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Palma Ceia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Live in the heart of Palma Ceia! Walk to Bayshore Blvd., restaurants and coffee shops. Great schools including Roosevelt Elementary, Coleman Middle and Plant High School. Well maintained 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 story home with non warranted washer/dryer and 2- off street designated parking spaces. This pet friendly home has it's own private fenced back yard and a storage shed. The home features hardwood floors, central heat and air and lots of light. Tenant occupied but can be a quick move in if necessary. Call me for an appointment to see this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have any available units?
2915 W SAN JOSE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have?
Some of 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2915 W SAN JOSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET offers parking.
Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have a pool?
No, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 W SAN JOSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
