2915 W SAN JOSE STREET

Amenities
Live in the heart of Palma Ceia! Walk to Bayshore Blvd., restaurants and coffee shops. Great schools including Roosevelt Elementary, Coleman Middle and Plant High School. Well maintained 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 story home with non warranted washer/dryer and 2- off street designated parking spaces. This pet friendly home has it's own private fenced back yard and a storage shed. The home features hardwood floors, central heat and air and lots of light. Tenant occupied but can be a quick move in if necessary. Call me for an appointment to see this one.