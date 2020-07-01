2914 East Columbus Drive - 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE NOW! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION



2-bedroom 2-bathroom very affordable unit in Tampa

Near schools, restaurants and parks



RENT: $950 SIZE: 875 sq. ft.



MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and the months's rent



POLICY: NO smoking/pets



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION



Please fill out the application form online >>

https://painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



For more info: Please call: Eight four four, four three nine, seven three six eight (844) 439- 7368 or email: rentals@painiteServices.com

AVAILABLE FOR RENT!



Nice updated 2-bedroom & 2-bathroom apartment with convenient location! Located at 2912 Columbus Drive (near 29th Street). Monthly rent price INCLUDES water and sewer.



RENT: $950 SIZE: 875 sq. ft.



MOVE-IN COST: 1-month deposit and the months's rent



POLICY: NO smoking/pets



FIRST COME FIRST SERVE APPLICATION



Please fill out the application form online >>

https://painitepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



www.painitepropertymanagement.com



For more info: Please call: Eight One Three, Four Three Four, One Five For Seven (813) 434-1547 or email: rentals@painiteservices.com

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator