2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A

2914 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2914 East 26th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 rental - move in ready - Apply online to rent this 2/1 unit today at www.MakitaRentals.com

Text 813 294-1970 to schedule a viewing. Do not call, text only.

Not available for Section 8

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Tile floors throughout. The kitchen has wood cabinets and includes the fridge and range appliance.

Water is included in your rent.

Located on a large shaded lot. Near I-4, Ybor City, bus routes, shopping and Hard Rock Hotel.

OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, $2300 per month in income. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford electric, food, and fun.

DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had an eviction or a criminal background

APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, husband and wife, boy friend and girl friend, adult working family members.

(RLNE5091037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have any available units?
2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A offer parking?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

