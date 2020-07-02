2914 E. 26th Avenue Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Not available for Section 8



2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Tile floors throughout. The kitchen has wood cabinets and includes the fridge and range appliance.



Water is included in your rent.



Located on a large shaded lot. Near I-4, Ybor City, bus routes, shopping and Hard Rock Hotel.



OUR EXPECTATIONS: We are looking for a long term tenant. Long term is defined as someone wanting to stay longer than 2 years. Ideal tenants should have consistent income 3 times the rent, $2300 per month in income. This will allow you to live comfortably. Pay the rent on time, afford electric, food, and fun.



DISCLOSURE: We ask that you don't apply if you have had an eviction or a criminal background



APPLICATION: Anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home needs to apply, husband and wife, boy friend and girl friend, adult working family members.



