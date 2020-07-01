All apartments in Tampa
2913 E HOWELL STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2913 E HOWELL STREET

2913 Howell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Howell Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Rogers Park Golf Course - Blackwater Hammock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
TAMPA - HILL TOP HEIGHTS - Spacious 3BR/2BA, completely remodeled in Hill Top Heights. Stainless appliances and lots of tile. Remodeled baths. Large fence back yard. Plenty of storage. Convenient location. Just minutes away from I-275, trendy bars and restaurants and the Zoo.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE5326460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have any available units?
2913 E HOWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have?
Some of 2913 E HOWELL STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 E HOWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2913 E HOWELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 E HOWELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 E HOWELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET offer parking?
No, 2913 E HOWELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 E HOWELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 2913 E HOWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2913 E HOWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 E HOWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 E HOWELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

