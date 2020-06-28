All apartments in Tampa
2808 W Leila Ave
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

2808 W Leila Ave

2808 W Leila Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2808 W Leila Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2.5 Beautiful South Tampa Pool Home!! Lovely 2 story home offers 2,235 sqft. of living space with a 2-car garage, plush carpeting with neutral paint and a fenced backyard!! Open layout that offers wood style laminate flooring, a formal living room, family room, and formal dining room. Downstairs half bath for guests and family! Enjoy the bright and airy kitchen that offers a stainless-steel appliance package with gorgeous granite counter tops and tile backsplash, with beautiful white wood shaker cabinets that provide ample storage space. This stunning kitchen provides an open concept to the family room and eat in kitchen area with views of the sparkling pool. Marvelous decorative fireplace in the family room with sliding glass doors that lead out to the covered lanai meant for relaxing with its attached pergola. The second floor has two full bedrooms and share a full hallway bathroom. Master suite is massive with walk in closets and separate bathroom offering dual vanities with a garden soaker tub, standalone shower and separate water closet for additional privacy. This backyard paradise offers a relaxing fire pit. Pool and lawn care are included in this monthly rental rate. Pet friendly to 25lbs or less. Conveniently located minutes from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, great shopping and dining that South Tampa is known for. Occupied, Available 11/01/2019! Schedule your showing today as this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 W Leila Ave have any available units?
2808 W Leila Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 W Leila Ave have?
Some of 2808 W Leila Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 W Leila Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2808 W Leila Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 W Leila Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 W Leila Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2808 W Leila Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2808 W Leila Ave offers parking.
Does 2808 W Leila Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 W Leila Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 W Leila Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2808 W Leila Ave has a pool.
Does 2808 W Leila Ave have accessible units?
No, 2808 W Leila Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 W Leila Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 W Leila Ave has units with dishwashers.
