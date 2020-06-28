2808 W Leila Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2.5 Beautiful South Tampa Pool Home!! Lovely 2 story home offers 2,235 sqft. of living space with a 2-car garage, plush carpeting with neutral paint and a fenced backyard!! Open layout that offers wood style laminate flooring, a formal living room, family room, and formal dining room. Downstairs half bath for guests and family! Enjoy the bright and airy kitchen that offers a stainless-steel appliance package with gorgeous granite counter tops and tile backsplash, with beautiful white wood shaker cabinets that provide ample storage space. This stunning kitchen provides an open concept to the family room and eat in kitchen area with views of the sparkling pool. Marvelous decorative fireplace in the family room with sliding glass doors that lead out to the covered lanai meant for relaxing with its attached pergola. The second floor has two full bedrooms and share a full hallway bathroom. Master suite is massive with walk in closets and separate bathroom offering dual vanities with a garden soaker tub, standalone shower and separate water closet for additional privacy. This backyard paradise offers a relaxing fire pit. Pool and lawn care are included in this monthly rental rate. Pet friendly to 25lbs or less. Conveniently located minutes from MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, great shopping and dining that South Tampa is known for. Occupied, Available 11/01/2019! Schedule your showing today as this home will not last long!