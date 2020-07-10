All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

2625 W PLATT STREET

2625 West Platt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2625 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This custom built SOHO townhome is MOVE-IN READY! This home, built in 2017, is designed with the PERFECT LAYOUT! Each of the large 3 Bedrooms are FULL EN SUITES, offering the ultimate in privacy. There is an addition half bath for guests and and OPEN FLOORPLAN, ideal for entertaining. The gorgeous chef's kitchen includes a GAS RANGE, RANGE HOOD, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN WINE FRIDGE, and a HUGE ISLAND that looks out into the dining room and living room. There is a PRIVATE PATIO downstairs and a LARGE TERRACE on the 2nd floor, with LUSH TROPICAL LANDSCAPING surrounding the community. In the MASTER SUITE, there is a SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWING, PRIVATE TOILET, DOUBLE VANITY AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET WITH CUSTOM ORGANIZATION. You will love the UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM with WASHER, DRYER and CUSTOM ORGANIZATION. This home offers SO MUCH STORAGE SPACE! There is also an ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE with ELECTRIC CAR OUTLET. This home is located in the heart of SOHO. Walk to restaurants and shops, and enjoy a quick commute to Downtown and Tampa International Airport. Each adult tenant must complete an application for approval. A non-refundable Hold Deposit of $500 (applied toward 1st month's rent) is due within 48 hours of receiving approval notice. The remainder of 1st month + security deposit is due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 W PLATT STREET have any available units?
2625 W PLATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 W PLATT STREET have?
Some of 2625 W PLATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 W PLATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2625 W PLATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 W PLATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2625 W PLATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2625 W PLATT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2625 W PLATT STREET offers parking.
Does 2625 W PLATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 W PLATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 W PLATT STREET have a pool?
No, 2625 W PLATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2625 W PLATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2625 W PLATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 W PLATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 W PLATT STREET has units with dishwashers.

