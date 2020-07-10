2625 W PLATT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This custom built SOHO townhome is MOVE-IN READY! This home, built in 2017, is designed with the PERFECT LAYOUT! Each of the large 3 Bedrooms are FULL EN SUITES, offering the ultimate in privacy. There is an addition half bath for guests and and OPEN FLOORPLAN, ideal for entertaining. The gorgeous chef's kitchen includes a GAS RANGE, RANGE HOOD, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, BUILT-IN WINE FRIDGE, and a HUGE ISLAND that looks out into the dining room and living room. There is a PRIVATE PATIO downstairs and a LARGE TERRACE on the 2nd floor, with LUSH TROPICAL LANDSCAPING surrounding the community. In the MASTER SUITE, there is a SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWING, PRIVATE TOILET, DOUBLE VANITY AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET WITH CUSTOM ORGANIZATION. You will love the UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM with WASHER, DRYER and CUSTOM ORGANIZATION. This home offers SO MUCH STORAGE SPACE! There is also an ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE with ELECTRIC CAR OUTLET. This home is located in the heart of SOHO. Walk to restaurants and shops, and enjoy a quick commute to Downtown and Tampa International Airport. Each adult tenant must complete an application for approval. A non-refundable Hold Deposit of $500 (applied toward 1st month's rent) is due within 48 hours of receiving approval notice. The remainder of 1st month + security deposit is due at lease signing.