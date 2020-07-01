All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2603 N. 19th St

2603 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2603 North 19th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Ybor City Fully Furnish Corporate Rental Home - This circa 1918 Ybor Bungalow has been completely remodeled and is offered completely furnished on a monthly rental basis. Everything you need is already here including pots and pans, kitchen essentials, linens and towels. All utilities are included including high speed internet and cable. This is an very nicely decorated property in a very convenient part of Tampa. Minutes to Ybor, Downtown, Channel-side and the Airport. Offered on a monthly basis but is open to other arrangements. Please contact Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for availability and more information. Back Ground checks are required.

(RLNE5648984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 N. 19th St have any available units?
2603 N. 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2603 N. 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
2603 N. 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 N. 19th St pet-friendly?
No, 2603 N. 19th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2603 N. 19th St offer parking?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 2603 N. 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 N. 19th St have a pool?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 2603 N. 19th St have accessible units?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 N. 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 N. 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 N. 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.

