2603 N. 19th St

Amenities

recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Ybor City Fully Furnish Corporate Rental Home - This circa 1918 Ybor Bungalow has been completely remodeled and is offered completely furnished on a monthly rental basis. Everything you need is already here including pots and pans, kitchen essentials, linens and towels. All utilities are included including high speed internet and cable. This is an very nicely decorated property in a very convenient part of Tampa. Minutes to Ybor, Downtown, Channel-side and the Airport. Offered on a monthly basis but is open to other arrangements. Please contact Jerry King at 813-417-0173 for availability and more information. Back Ground checks are required.



(RLNE5648984)