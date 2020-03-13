All apartments in Tampa
2328 Fern Pl
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

2328 Fern Pl

2328 Fern Place · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Fern Place, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Fenced Home located in Tampa offers a 3/2! Open floor plan that optimizes the many windows in this one of a kind paradise with its lush landscape and hidden features. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Beautiful granite countertops, plenty of cupboard space with gorgeous flooring. Enjoy the wall of windows in your living area that faces a manicured patio and seamless pool which lights at night. Abundant natural lighting is available with skylights in both bathrooms, laundry room and entrance way adding to the already uniqueness of the home. Master bedroom has separate door which opens into your covered patio/ sitting area with a walk-in closet off the master bedroom. Master bath features custom tile shower for the king and queen of the home. Hallway closet with custom built in shelving. Vaulted cedar ceilings with ceiling fans in all rooms, making the home light and airy. Everything has been thought of in regard to ambiance with the many recessed lighting. Laundry room has a full-size washer and dryer for your personal use with additional storage. Attached 2 car garage makes coming and going a breeze. Fenced in yard allows you to enjoy privacy at its best. Located just West of Seminole Heights, close to River Boulevard Park, or Hillsborough River to go hiking or kayaking. If that doesnt suit you spend the day at Lowry Park Zoo. Enjoy the areas local eateries as well as the chain restaurants that are scattered all over the area. Occupied, Available 10/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Fern Pl have any available units?
2328 Fern Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Fern Pl have?
Some of 2328 Fern Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Fern Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Fern Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Fern Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Fern Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Fern Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Fern Pl offers parking.
Does 2328 Fern Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Fern Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Fern Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2328 Fern Pl has a pool.
Does 2328 Fern Pl have accessible units?
No, 2328 Fern Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Fern Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Fern Pl has units with dishwashers.
