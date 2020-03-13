2328 Fern Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Fenced Home located in Tampa offers a 3/2! Open floor plan that optimizes the many windows in this one of a kind paradise with its lush landscape and hidden features. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Beautiful granite countertops, plenty of cupboard space with gorgeous flooring. Enjoy the wall of windows in your living area that faces a manicured patio and seamless pool which lights at night. Abundant natural lighting is available with skylights in both bathrooms, laundry room and entrance way adding to the already uniqueness of the home. Master bedroom has separate door which opens into your covered patio/ sitting area with a walk-in closet off the master bedroom. Master bath features custom tile shower for the king and queen of the home. Hallway closet with custom built in shelving. Vaulted cedar ceilings with ceiling fans in all rooms, making the home light and airy. Everything has been thought of in regard to ambiance with the many recessed lighting. Laundry room has a full-size washer and dryer for your personal use with additional storage. Attached 2 car garage makes coming and going a breeze. Fenced in yard allows you to enjoy privacy at its best. Located just West of Seminole Heights, close to River Boulevard Park, or Hillsborough River to go hiking or kayaking. If that doesnt suit you spend the day at Lowry Park Zoo. Enjoy the areas local eateries as well as the chain restaurants that are scattered all over the area. Occupied, Available 10/01/2019.