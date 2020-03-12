All apartments in Tampa
2320 W AZEELE STREET
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

2320 W AZEELE STREET

2320 West Azeele Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the Madison at Soho! Looking for the perfect spot in the Soho District? This 1 bed/1 bath, second floor unit has plenty of living space to entertain guests or have a relaxed weekend to cook in the spacious & updated kitchen. Featuring an over sized bathroom with plenty of storage space. A large community swimming pool, spa, and deck area for relaxing or meeting new friends. Gated community with assigned and covered parking space inside the gated parking garage. Located close to restaurants, bars, shopping, airport, BAYSHORE Boulevard, and all the area has to offer. No pets. HOA takes 3-5 days for new tenant processing. Available for immediate move in. Call today to schedule your private viewing!! This one won't last long. Ask about our leasing specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have any available units?
2320 W AZEELE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have?
Some of 2320 W AZEELE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 W AZEELE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2320 W AZEELE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 W AZEELE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2320 W AZEELE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2320 W AZEELE STREET offers parking.
Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 W AZEELE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2320 W AZEELE STREET has a pool.
Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2320 W AZEELE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 W AZEELE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 W AZEELE STREET has units with dishwashers.
