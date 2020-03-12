2320 W AZEELE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to the Madison at Soho! Looking for the perfect spot in the Soho District? This 1 bed/1 bath, second floor unit has plenty of living space to entertain guests or have a relaxed weekend to cook in the spacious & updated kitchen. Featuring an over sized bathroom with plenty of storage space. A large community swimming pool, spa, and deck area for relaxing or meeting new friends. Gated community with assigned and covered parking space inside the gated parking garage. Located close to restaurants, bars, shopping, airport, BAYSHORE Boulevard, and all the area has to offer. No pets. HOA takes 3-5 days for new tenant processing. Available for immediate move in. Call today to schedule your private viewing!! This one won't last long. Ask about our leasing specials!