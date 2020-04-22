2302 S Manhattan Ave 101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

CoZy Condo in Sunset Park - Property Id: 41351



Planted in an exclusive neighborhood, this quaint New York reminiscent condo is full of irresistible charm. Be the first to enjoy all the new upgrades and renovations that were just completed in this fully furnished condo. There is a screened in the patio right over the living room, an open concept design to maximize the space and an ensuite master with custom built in California Closets. Amenities include a resort style pool with new barbecue grills to enjoy some outdoor entertaining or relaxation. Laundry onsite. Within minutes to SoHo, Hyde Park, downtown Tampa, Selmon Expressway and etc. Available fully furnished at request. HOA approval required (7-14 days). No pets please. Year lease preferred.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41351

Property Id 41351



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5521354)