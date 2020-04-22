All apartments in Tampa
2302 S Manhattan Ave 101
2302 S Manhattan Ave 101

2302 South Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2302 South Manhattan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Culbreath Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
CoZy Condo in Sunset Park - Property Id: 41351

Planted in an exclusive neighborhood, this quaint New York reminiscent condo is full of irresistible charm. Be the first to enjoy all the new upgrades and renovations that were just completed in this fully furnished condo. There is a screened in the patio right over the living room, an open concept design to maximize the space and an ensuite master with custom built in California Closets. Amenities include a resort style pool with new barbecue grills to enjoy some outdoor entertaining or relaxation. Laundry onsite. Within minutes to SoHo, Hyde Park, downtown Tampa, Selmon Expressway and etc. Available fully furnished at request. HOA approval required (7-14 days). No pets please. Year lease preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41351
Property Id 41351

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have any available units?
2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have?
Some of 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 offer parking?
No, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have a pool?
Yes, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 has a pool.
Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have accessible units?
No, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 S Manhattan Ave 101 has units with dishwashers.
