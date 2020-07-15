2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION!!! This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor unit has been recently remodeled with GRANITE counters, STAINLESS steel appliances, and all TILE floors. Just a few blocks from Bayshore Blvd, this recently remodeled has an open floor plan with a living room/kitchen combo area- great for entertaining guests. A short distance to Hyde Park, Downtown, unlimited shopping and world famous restaurants. One reserved parking spot per unit. Common laundry. No pets. Ready for immediate move in! Call today for your private showing!! This one won't last long.