Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE

2207 South Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2207 South Carolina Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
Bayshore Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION!!! This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bathroom first floor unit has been recently remodeled with GRANITE counters, STAINLESS steel appliances, and all TILE floors. Just a few blocks from Bayshore Blvd, this recently remodeled has an open floor plan with a living room/kitchen combo area- great for entertaining guests. A short distance to Hyde Park, Downtown, unlimited shopping and world famous restaurants. One reserved parking spot per unit. Common laundry. No pets. Ready for immediate move in! Call today for your private showing!! This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have any available units?
2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have?
Some of 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 S CAROLINA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
