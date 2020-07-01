All apartments in Tampa
215 West Beach Place, Unit 102
215 West Beach Place, Unit 102

215 W Beach Pl · No Longer Available
Location

215 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BeachHouse Apartments is a boutique apartment complex conveniently located within walking distance to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, Bayshore, restaurants and more! This recently remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment is outfitted with new stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring while maintaining the unique 1900s Victorian charm that you won't find anywhere else.
Take advantage of this promotional rate by submitting an application by the end of the month.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have any available units?
215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 West Beach Place, Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

