2115 West Ave

Amenities

concierge

Unit Amenities Property Amenities concierge

Chic, contemporary hotel with personalized concierge service. Our 81 room hotel is located in central South Beach. A hotel designed to keep families, business travelers, groups, and guests just looking to have some fun and relaxation.



Located where all the action and attractions are. We are steps away from the convention center, beach, botanical garden, the historical fire station, Holocaust museum, the Fillmore, parks, Ballet School of Miami, 2 minutes from Lincoln Road Mall, and many restaurants and bars.