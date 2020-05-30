All apartments in Tampa
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:35 AM

2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704

2109 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 394-4873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tampa
Historic Hyde Park North
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and Sliders! This condo features bamboo flooring in the living area, updated cabinetry and granite counters in kitchen. This condo also has a washer and dryer in the the unit. Beautifully updated bathroom with large ceramic tiles. Fabulous little speakeasy just downstairs next to the pool! Your are just minutes from Hyde Park, Channel side, Davis Islands, and Harbor Island. Walking distance from shopping and dining in the prestigious SOHO district Water, Sewer, trash included. Call today to schedule a showing of the home.....this treasure will not last long. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have any available units?
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have?
Some of 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 offers parking.
Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 has a pool.
Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have accessible units?
No, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704 has units with dishwashers.

