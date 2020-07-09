All apartments in Tampa
20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE
20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE

20115 Bending Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

20115 Bending Creek Place, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Come home to your new house in the highly desirable Grand Hampton community. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle with 4 bedrooms, two and half baths and a bonus space that is perfect for an office or play area up in the loft. The master bedroom is downstairs while the three other bedrooms are upstairs. The master bath features dual sinks with cultured marble countertops. The kitchen has a gas range, granite countertops featuring custom tile backsplash, a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Private alley in the rear gives an additional access into the house, while still providing a front door for guests. The community offers a resort style pool/slide, 50-meter lap pool, hot tub, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts, modern clubhouse, lake with a fishing/kayaking dock, and BBQ gazebo. With your rent, you are provided: Spectrum digital, Spectrum high-speed internet, 24-hour security, lawn and landscaping maintenance, irrigation maintenance, pest control, fertilization, exterior home painting every 5-7 years and a full-time activity director.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have any available units?
20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have?
Some of 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE offers parking.
Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE has a pool.
Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE has units with dishwashers.

