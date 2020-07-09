20115 BENDING CREEK PLACE

Amenities

Come home to your new house in the highly desirable Grand Hampton community. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle with 4 bedrooms, two and half baths and a bonus space that is perfect for an office or play area up in the loft. The master bedroom is downstairs while the three other bedrooms are upstairs. The master bath features dual sinks with cultured marble countertops. The kitchen has a gas range, granite countertops featuring custom tile backsplash, a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Private alley in the rear gives an additional access into the house, while still providing a front door for guests. The community offers a resort style pool/slide, 50-meter lap pool, hot tub, fitness center, playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts, modern clubhouse, lake with a fishing/kayaking dock, and BBQ gazebo. With your rent, you are provided: Spectrum digital, Spectrum high-speed internet, 24-hour security, lawn and landscaping maintenance, irrigation maintenance, pest control, fertilization, exterior home painting every 5-7 years and a full-time activity director.