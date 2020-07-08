20031 DATE PALM WAY

Amenities
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms 2 car garages. one Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath. Fully Fenced Yard. Tiles in Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathrooms. Clean steel appliances, washer/dryer, 2" blinds, Granite countertops in the kitchen, maple cabinetry with the crown.
EcoSmart energy-efficient homes that on average are 22% more efficient that energy star homes to SAVE your utility bill.
Schools at the Gate. Live Oak is A well-established community in the heart of New Tampa off Bruce B. Downs. Convenient to restaurants, shops, post office. only 2 miles from I-75. Fitness area, Resort-style community pool, mature landscaping and basketball, and tennis courts