Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

20031 DATE PALM WAY

20031 Date Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

20031 Date Palm Way, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms 2 car garages. one Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath. Fully Fenced Yard. Tiles in Living Room, Kitchen, and Bathrooms. Clean steel appliances, washer/dryer, 2" blinds, Granite countertops in the kitchen, maple cabinetry with the crown.

EcoSmart energy-efficient homes that on average are 22% more efficient that energy star homes to SAVE your utility bill.

Schools at the Gate. Live Oak is A well-established community in the heart of New Tampa off Bruce B. Downs. Convenient to restaurants, shops, post office. only 2 miles from I-75. Fitness area, Resort-style community pool, mature landscaping and basketball, and tennis courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have any available units?
20031 DATE PALM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have?
Some of 20031 DATE PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20031 DATE PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20031 DATE PALM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20031 DATE PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20031 DATE PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20031 DATE PALM WAY offers parking.
Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20031 DATE PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20031 DATE PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 20031 DATE PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20031 DATE PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20031 DATE PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.

