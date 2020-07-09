20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

This home features beautiful 42" cabinets with granite counter tops all the stainless steel appliances are included (refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher ) and yes also washer and dryer!!! This home is a newer home built in 2013. it is perfect for grandparents living in the downstairs and rest of family upstairs. Master is in the 1st floor with master bath includes a walk in shower instead of a tub. Also downstairs has half bath, spacious living and dining combo, also patio through sliding door in nice kitchen. All tile floor in 1st story. Upstairs are 4 very spacious bedrooms with a nice loft that can be used for TV area. Lots of extras included. Must see!!! Club house is built and ready for immediate enjoyment. Includes resort style pool, Fitness center, Tennis courts, basket ball courts, billiards room and lots more. Gated Live oak is well landscaped and beautiful. there are 3 gates to the community for your convenience, close to I-75, USF, national parks, downtown Tampa and all nice shopping and dining and entertaining options. Top rated schools as well!