All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE

20013 Satin Leaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20013 Satin Leaf Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
This home features beautiful 42" cabinets with granite counter tops all the stainless steel appliances are included (refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher ) and yes also washer and dryer!!! This home is a newer home built in 2013. it is perfect for grandparents living in the downstairs and rest of family upstairs. Master is in the 1st floor with master bath includes a walk in shower instead of a tub. Also downstairs has half bath, spacious living and dining combo, also patio through sliding door in nice kitchen. All tile floor in 1st story. Upstairs are 4 very spacious bedrooms with a nice loft that can be used for TV area. Lots of extras included. Must see!!! Club house is built and ready for immediate enjoyment. Includes resort style pool, Fitness center, Tennis courts, basket ball courts, billiards room and lots more. Gated Live oak is well landscaped and beautiful. there are 3 gates to the community for your convenience, close to I-75, USF, national parks, downtown Tampa and all nice shopping and dining and entertaining options. Top rated schools as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have any available units?
20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have?
Some of 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20013 SATIN LEAF AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College