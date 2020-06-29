1916 East Columbus Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1290790



Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1825 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous Ybor home features mordern finishes and is in a great area of town. It features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pretty backsplash. There are refinished wood floors throughout. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.