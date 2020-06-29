All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:33 PM

1916 East Columbus Drive

1916 East Columbus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1290790

Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1825 which includes the first months rent. This gorgeous Ybor home features mordern finishes and is in a great area of town. It features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pretty backsplash. There are refinished wood floors throughout. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Microwave,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 East Columbus Drive have any available units?
1916 East Columbus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 East Columbus Drive have?
Some of 1916 East Columbus Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 East Columbus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 East Columbus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 East Columbus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 East Columbus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1916 East Columbus Drive offer parking?
No, 1916 East Columbus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1916 East Columbus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 East Columbus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 East Columbus Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 East Columbus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 East Columbus Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 East Columbus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 East Columbus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 East Columbus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
