Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in ready 3 bedroom and 1 bath home on a large lot with spacious backyard. Newly renovated Kitchen offers plenty cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Updated bath has new sink with granite top and new tile. This home also has new roof, new A/C, new energy efficient Windows, and new Corelux Luxury Vinyl Waterproof Plank flooring throughout. This home will not last, so call today!