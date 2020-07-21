1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for you to move in on August 1st! Short term lease is available.

Perfect location and an amazing value! This updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom and a carport home have everything you are looking for! Lots of natural light! Master bathroom has a shower and a bath tub! Guest bathroom has a bath tub. Pets are OK. Fenced in back yard. 1 year new ROOF, newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and newer paint inside and out, plus newer fans/light fixtures. Attached carport, INSIDE laundry, large/covered and screened in rear back lanai accessible from your office/3rd bedroom. And a shed in the backyard for all the storage you will ever need! 1st month's rent and 1 month's deposit to move in. App fee is $60 per person. Pets are OK, $35 a month pet fee per pet. Minutes away from Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Beautiful Bayshore, Hyde Park, Palma Ceia, SoHo, MacDill Airforce Base, Downtown Tampa, Major shopping centers/Malls and Major roads, I275 - I4, Gandy Blvd, Salmon Expressway, and Tampa General Hospital, award-winning restaurants, short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be. Schedule your private showing today and do not let this one get away!