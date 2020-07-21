1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET

Amenities
Ready for you to move in on August 1st! Short term lease is available.
Perfect location and an amazing value! This updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom and a carport home have everything you are looking for! Lots of natural light! Master bathroom has a shower and a bath tub! Guest bathroom has a bath tub. Pets are OK. Fenced in back yard. 1 year new ROOF, newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and newer paint inside and out, plus newer fans/light fixtures. Attached carport, INSIDE laundry, large/covered and screened in rear back lanai accessible from your office/3rd bedroom. And a shed in the backyard for all the storage you will ever need! 1st month's rent and 1 month's deposit to move in. App fee is $60 per person. Pets are OK, $35 a month pet fee per pet. Minutes away from Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Beautiful Bayshore, Hyde Park, Palma Ceia, SoHo, MacDill Airforce Base, Downtown Tampa, Major shopping centers/Malls and Major roads, I275 - I4, Gandy Blvd, Salmon Expressway, and Tampa General Hospital, award-winning restaurants, short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be. Schedule your private showing today and do not let this one get away!