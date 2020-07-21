All apartments in Tampa
1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET

1911 W Saint Conrad St · No Longer Available
Location

1911 W Saint Conrad St, Tampa, FL 33607
Old West Tampa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for you to move in on August 1st! Short term lease is available.
Perfect location and an amazing value! This updated, 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom and a carport home have everything you are looking for! Lots of natural light! Master bathroom has a shower and a bath tub! Guest bathroom has a bath tub. Pets are OK. Fenced in back yard. 1 year new ROOF, newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and newer paint inside and out, plus newer fans/light fixtures. Attached carport, INSIDE laundry, large/covered and screened in rear back lanai accessible from your office/3rd bedroom. And a shed in the backyard for all the storage you will ever need! 1st month's rent and 1 month's deposit to move in. App fee is $60 per person. Pets are OK, $35 a month pet fee per pet. Minutes away from Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, Beautiful Bayshore, Hyde Park, Palma Ceia, SoHo, MacDill Airforce Base, Downtown Tampa, Major shopping centers/Malls and Major roads, I275 - I4, Gandy Blvd, Salmon Expressway, and Tampa General Hospital, award-winning restaurants, short drive to breathtaking St Pete/Clearwater Beaches all make this location the place to be. Schedule your private showing today and do not let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have any available units?
1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have?
Some of 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET offers parking.
Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 W SAINT CONRAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
