18306 Weyburne Ave

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Tampa Home with no backyard neighbors - Tampa home just minutes from I-75. The home is located on a cul-de-sac, conservation lot. The master bedroom has brand new carpet. The home also has a perfect in-law suite that has a large walk in closet and full bath that leads to the lanai. ***Any questions on this property, please call Tammie Sidwell 813-355-7970***. *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees ( if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and / or rent and HOA fees ( if any ). ***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5613523)