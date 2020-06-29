18153 SANDY POINTE DRIVE

Amenities
Fabulous Home in an excellent location. This home has 4 bedrooms/ an office and overlooks a conservation lot. light bright open floor plan with formal living and dining areas, and office/den with double doors. There is plenty of entertaining space in the kitchen with a breakfast nook and a bar overlooking the large family room. The utility room is downstairs and all 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom are conveniently located upstairs. The master bathroom features dual sinks, 2 walk-in closets, and a large soaking tub. This home has no rear neighbors and is located on a private lot. recently replaced all carpet with a neutral color!
Heritage Isles Golf Course Community has a celebrated Golf Course, fantastic pool with a 3 story spiral slide, kiddie pool. lap lanes, gym, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball pit, soccer area, playground, and walking/running trails. The LOCATION is perfect! Only minutes from shopping, medical offices, movies, and restaurants and yet walk or bike ride in one of the 3 nearby state parks and you feel like you are out in the country! Just minutes from I-75 making an easy commute