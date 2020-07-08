18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE

Amenities

This home is super spacious and quite comfortable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in New Tampa. 1580 sq ft so the rooms are indeed large! Home is located in the desirable Heritage Isles Golfing Community! This impeccable two story townhouse features a tile floor screened lanai with a pond view. The formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and half bath are downstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Two large bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Laundry closet is in upstairs bath. Washer and dryer are included. Heritage Isles is a resort style community offering many amenities which include: fitness center, tiki bar, community pool with two-story slide, public golf course, pro-shop, tennis, basketball courts and playground. Only minutes to shopping, University of South Florida, and Tampa International Airport.