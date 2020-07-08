All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE

18134 Paradise Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18134 Paradise Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This home is super spacious and quite comfortable 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in New Tampa. 1580 sq ft so the rooms are indeed large! Home is located in the desirable Heritage Isles Golfing Community! This impeccable two story townhouse features a tile floor screened lanai with a pond view. The formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and half bath are downstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Two large bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Laundry closet is in upstairs bath. Washer and dryer are included. Heritage Isles is a resort style community offering many amenities which include: fitness center, tiki bar, community pool with two-story slide, public golf course, pro-shop, tennis, basketball courts and playground. Only minutes to shopping, University of South Florida, and Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18134 PARADISE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College