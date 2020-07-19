All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE

18046 Java Isle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18046 Java Isle Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Back on Market Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home located on Cory Lake Isle, beautiful Mediterranean Style home with 20x20 tile, tile roof, soaring entry way give this home a dramatic entrance, Large Family room with combination kitchen with seperate breakfast area, 42" Cherry Cabinets with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra Large Master Bedroom with 2 sets of French Door leading to a large balcony over looking Cory Lake Isle, Master Bedroom has his and her Bathroom Vanity Areas with shared shower separating the baths, two large His/Hers closets. Call For a Showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
