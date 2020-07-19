18046 JAVA ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Back on Market Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home located on Cory Lake Isle, beautiful Mediterranean Style home with 20x20 tile, tile roof, soaring entry way give this home a dramatic entrance, Large Family room with combination kitchen with seperate breakfast area, 42" Cherry Cabinets with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extra Large Master Bedroom with 2 sets of French Door leading to a large balcony over looking Cory Lake Isle, Master Bedroom has his and her Bathroom Vanity Areas with shared shower separating the baths, two large His/Hers closets. Call For a Showing Today!