4bed/2bath Single Family Home $1250/month - 4bed/2bath Single Family Home for rent @ $1130/month ready since early October 2019. Convenient located near restaurants and shopping, USF, Moffit, Florida Hospital, VA Medical Center, Busch garden, downtown Tampa and Ybor City. Easy access to major interstate I-275, I-4, and I-75 Contact us for more detail and to schedule your showing @ 813-760-8610 (Sorry we don't participate in the section 8 program).



(RLNE5177271)