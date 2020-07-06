1802 E Eskimo Ave

Amenities

House for rent - Property Id: 264748



Close to Bush Garden, I-275, University of South Florida, convenient location. Inside has new paint, kitchen has granite and wood cabinets. Front yard and back yard large enough for you to enjoy gardening. It has a big storage on backyard.

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Ready to move in. No utilities included.



Requirement:

Family income minimum 3,900/month

Deposit 1300

Last month holding 1300

No pet

No eviction history, current rent check.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264748

