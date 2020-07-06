All apartments in Tampa
1802 E Eskimo Ave
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1802 E Eskimo Ave

1802 East Eskimo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1802 East Eskimo Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House for rent - Property Id: 264748

Close to Bush Garden, I-275, University of South Florida, convenient location. Inside has new paint, kitchen has granite and wood cabinets. Front yard and back yard large enough for you to enjoy gardening. It has a big storage on backyard.
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Ready to move in. No utilities included.

Requirement:
Family income minimum 3,900/month
Deposit 1300
Last month holding 1300
No pet
No eviction history, current rent check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264748
Property Id 264748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5728863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have any available units?
1802 E Eskimo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have?
Some of 1802 E Eskimo Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 E Eskimo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E Eskimo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E Eskimo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave offer parking?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have a pool?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E Eskimo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 E Eskimo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

