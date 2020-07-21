All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 17944 Villa Creek Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
17944 Villa Creek Dr.
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

17944 Villa Creek Dr.

17944 Villa Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

17944 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One Bedroom Townhouse For Rent! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse for rent in Wesley Chapel! Upon entering a staircase will lead you to the living room. The living room is open with lots of natural light and carpet flooring. This unit is a top floor unit which means privacy and vaulted high ceilings. The kitchen features wood cabinets, lots of counter space, and tiled flooring. The bedroom is large and features two closets perfect for additional storage space. The bathroom is located in the hall perfect for convenient guest use. The bathroom features a garden tub/shower combo. Just off the living room is the porch - perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

Rent: $925.00
Security Deposit: $925.00
Beds: 1
Bath: 1

For more information on this rental please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5334258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have any available units?
17944 Villa Creek Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have?
Some of 17944 Villa Creek Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, extra storage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17944 Villa Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17944 Villa Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17944 Villa Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. offer parking?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17944 Villa Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17944 Villa Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College