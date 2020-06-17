All apartments in Tampa
17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT

17907 Bimini Isle Court · No Longer Available
Location

17907 Bimini Isle Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Escape to a world of privacy, elegance and comfort, enveloped by upgraded professional landscaping and enhanced by incredible lake views and a lush natural backdrop. Perfectly positioned on a sprawling lot, this 4BR/4/2 BA model like home is set on a cul-de-sac overlooking Cory Lake. Follow a stately paver driveway to the gorgeous double door entryway, which ushers you inside to the professionally designed and completely updated home. From the gleaming porcelain floors, custom window treatments and architectural columns to the soaring ceilings with intricate crown molding and elegant chandeliers, striking touches abound set the tone of luxury and style. Entertain guests or satisfy your love for gourmet cooking in the upgraded kitchen, with modern high-end Italian kitchen featuring Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf coffee system, electric Teppanyaki cooktop with stainless steel vent, wine fridge and quartz counter tops. Enjoy cocktails or quiet relaxation poolside (saltwater pool) on the expansive, oversized lanai with a fully equipped kitchen, beautiful pavers and a cabana bath. Retreat to the spacious master suite, that includes dual walk-in closets and floor to ceiling windows with fully automated blinds. Luxurious master bath boasts a walk-through shower with two custom made rain shower heads, steam shower, & spa jets and a freestanding soaking tub. In addition, home has 3 new AC units, a full Home Automation Solutions from Savant Systems, and a complete home audio/camera system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have any available units?
17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have?
Some of 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT offers parking.
Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT has a pool.
Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
