17907 BIMINI ISLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Escape to a world of privacy, elegance and comfort, enveloped by upgraded professional landscaping and enhanced by incredible lake views and a lush natural backdrop. Perfectly positioned on a sprawling lot, this 4BR/4/2 BA model like home is set on a cul-de-sac overlooking Cory Lake. Follow a stately paver driveway to the gorgeous double door entryway, which ushers you inside to the professionally designed and completely updated home. From the gleaming porcelain floors, custom window treatments and architectural columns to the soaring ceilings with intricate crown molding and elegant chandeliers, striking touches abound set the tone of luxury and style. Entertain guests or satisfy your love for gourmet cooking in the upgraded kitchen, with modern high-end Italian kitchen featuring Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf coffee system, electric Teppanyaki cooktop with stainless steel vent, wine fridge and quartz counter tops. Enjoy cocktails or quiet relaxation poolside (saltwater pool) on the expansive, oversized lanai with a fully equipped kitchen, beautiful pavers and a cabana bath. Retreat to the spacious master suite, that includes dual walk-in closets and floor to ceiling windows with fully automated blinds. Luxurious master bath boasts a walk-through shower with two custom made rain shower heads, steam shower, & spa jets and a freestanding soaking tub. In addition, home has 3 new AC units, a full Home Automation Solutions from Savant Systems, and a complete home audio/camera system.