Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 4/2 Ranch in Old West Tampa - Minutes to U.T. - Large 4 bedroom 2 bath house remodeled in 2018. Close to downtown, inter-state and the University of Tampa. Large fenced in back yard and indoor laundry with washer and dryer included. Available July 1, 2019. Pets and Students welcome but No Section 8. For more information please send a TEXT MESSAGE to Jerry King at 813-417-0173. Email request for information will not be responded too.



(RLNE5004757)