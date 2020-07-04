16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8

Amenities

Spacious 1/1 in Desirable Promenade Gated Community!! Move-In Ready Unit with screened in porch to relax away the days worries. Abundant living room plan with plenty of blank wall space for entertainment center and furniture placement and plush carpeting. Separate dining room area is conveniently located off the galley style kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjoining bath offers luxurious deep garden style tub, with separate standalone glass shower. Deep walk-in closet for the avid shopper. Inside laundry utility for convenience has washer & dryer. Most utilities are included in this rental rate, all you need is your electric to live in this lovely home!! Conveniently located in the heart of Tampa Palms Community!! Moments from USF, University Community Hospital, Veterans Hospital and the YMCA. Close to all major restaurants, shopping, interstate and more. Community offers clubhouse, spacious deck area and pool for relaxing, or visit their fitness center within this gated oasis. Available NOW!! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/pVq7r_C9OIc