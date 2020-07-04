All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8
16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8

16519 Enclave Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16519 Enclave Village Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Spacious 1/1 in Desirable Promenade Gated Community!! Move-In Ready Unit with screened in porch to relax away the days worries. Abundant living room plan with plenty of blank wall space for entertainment center and furniture placement and plush carpeting. Separate dining room area is conveniently located off the galley style kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master Bedroom is spacious with adjoining bath offers luxurious deep garden style tub, with separate standalone glass shower. Deep walk-in closet for the avid shopper. Inside laundry utility for convenience has washer & dryer. Most utilities are included in this rental rate, all you need is your electric to live in this lovely home!! Conveniently located in the heart of Tampa Palms Community!! Moments from USF, University Community Hospital, Veterans Hospital and the YMCA. Close to all major restaurants, shopping, interstate and more. Community offers clubhouse, spacious deck area and pool for relaxing, or visit their fitness center within this gated oasis. Available NOW!! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/pVq7r_C9OIc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have any available units?
16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have?
Some of 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 currently offering any rent specials?
16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 is pet friendly.
Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 offer parking?
No, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 does not offer parking.
Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have a pool?
Yes, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 has a pool.
Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have accessible units?
No, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16519 Enclave Village Dr Bldg 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

