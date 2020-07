Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a great corner lot with a large fenced in yard! Great for hosting BBQ's or for pets to run and roam. New carpet throughout, fresh interior AND exterior paint. Brand new roof. Home has central AC. Easy access from 275 heading North or South. This home is a short drive to Tampa's hottest areas including trendy Seminole Heights, Water St., and Armature Works.