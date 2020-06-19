All apartments in Tampa
1413 E. Waters Ave.

1413 East Waters Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home $920/month Deposit $920 - 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home with Fenced Yard available May 2020!! Rent $920/month. Deposit $920. Tile floors through out. Minutes away from Shops, restaurants, entertainment, conveniently located close to major interstate, I-275, I-4, I-75, Fowler Ave. Busch Blvd, Florida Ave. USF, Busch Garden, MOSI, hospitals, Zoos, Tampa Airport, and Downtown Tampa. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please BEWARE of scams-*We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist, WE DO NOT ask you to wire/mail us any money. We are a local company located in Tampa FL. Sorry we DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5767406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have any available units?
1413 E. Waters Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1413 E. Waters Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1413 E. Waters Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 E. Waters Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 E. Waters Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. offer parking?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have a pool?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 E. Waters Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 E. Waters Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
