1413 E. Waters Ave.

2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home $920/month Deposit $920 - 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom Single Family Home with Fenced Yard available May 2020!! Rent $920/month. Deposit $920. Tile floors through out. Minutes away from Shops, restaurants, entertainment, conveniently located close to major interstate, I-275, I-4, I-75, Fowler Ave. Busch Blvd, Florida Ave. USF, Busch Garden, MOSI, hospitals, Zoos, Tampa Airport, and Downtown Tampa. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please BEWARE of scams-*We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist, WE DO NOT ask you to wire/mail us any money. We are a local company located in Tampa FL. Sorry we DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8



No Dogs Allowed



