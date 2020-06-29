All apartments in Tampa
1209 N FRANKLIN STREET

1209 N Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

1209 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602
Uptown Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
The Arlington on Franklin Street is a historical building that was originally built in 1910 as a hotel. The second floor use to house 52 rooms and the first floor had the hotels lobby and other retail businesses. Today after converting this charming hotel to condos, the second floor consists of only 11 spacious residential units and 10 office units on the first floor. From the red brick building and the ambiant outdoor terrace, the Arlington offers a feeling of home you won't find in any other condo building in downtown Tampa. Some of these features include The 12 ft. ceilings, Beautiful detailed original wood trim around the huge interior windows, wood doors, antique door knobs, ceiling fans, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a custom walk in closet to die for. Stone countertops in the kitchen and contemporary lighting. Let’s not forget about the location, It’s downtown Tampa. What’s not to love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
1209 N FRANKLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N FRANKLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 N FRANKLIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

