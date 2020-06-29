1209 N FRANKLIN STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator lobby

The Arlington on Franklin Street is a historical building that was originally built in 1910 as a hotel. The second floor use to house 52 rooms and the first floor had the hotels lobby and other retail businesses. Today after converting this charming hotel to condos, the second floor consists of only 11 spacious residential units and 10 office units on the first floor. From the red brick building and the ambiant outdoor terrace, the Arlington offers a feeling of home you won't find in any other condo building in downtown Tampa. Some of these features include The 12 ft. ceilings, Beautiful detailed original wood trim around the huge interior windows, wood doors, antique door knobs, ceiling fans, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a custom walk in closet to die for. Stone countertops in the kitchen and contemporary lighting. Let’s not forget about the location, It’s downtown Tampa. What’s not to love.